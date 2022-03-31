West Kootenay weekend views

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca

David Dudeck reflects on the last weekend of March, which were beautiful days to be outdoors.

“Skiers could enjoy some end of season time on the slopes, or in my case, take a hike from Miral Heights to the bluffs overlooking Sunningdale with views of those ski slopes in the background,” he said. “Also there were frequent ‘sundogs’ … nice to see and a good photographic challenge.”

Sundog

A sundog, also called a parhelion in meteorology, is an atmospheric optical phenomenon that consists of a bright spot to one or both sides of the sun. Photo: David Dudeck

A sundog, also called a parhelion in meteorology, is an atmospheric optical phenomenon that consists of a bright spot to one or both sides of the sun.

The sun dog is a member of the family of halos caused by the refraction of sunlight by ice crystals in the atmosphere.

