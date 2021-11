If you have a recent photo to share email it large-size to editor@trailtimes.ca

“The rain/snow mix early this morning created this interesting ‘winter wonderland’ behind my home in Waneta this morning,” David Dudeck said of the Tuesday snowfall. “Beautiful while it lasted!”

Environment Canada forecasts more of the same this weekend, specifically a 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers from Friday through to Sunday.

