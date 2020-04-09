What you saw …

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual-sized to editor@trailtimes.ca

As the Trail Times gets caught up on publishing our reader submitted photos, we came across this colourful image of a bluebird Hana Smid spotted on a trip to Grand Forks in early March.

Bluebirds are a group of medium-sized, mostly insectivorous or omnivorous birds in the order of Passerines in the genus Sialia of the thrush family (Turdidae).

Bluebirds are one of the few thrush genera in the Americas. They have blue, or blue and rose beige, plumage. Female birds are less brightly colored than males, although color patterns are similar and there is no noticeable difference in size between the two birds.

~ Sourced from Wikipedia

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca.

City of TrailCommunityPhotography