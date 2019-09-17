What you see …

newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Trail police detain van on Friday night, leads to 2 court dates
Warrant in East Trail yields meth, fentanyl, heroin, gun and stolen property
18-year-old woman arrested and RCMP looking at possible assault in Victoria-area fall fair incident
The three adult dogs appeared to be well cared for before being found with gunshot wounds, BC SPCA says
Lawyer tells court accused was diagnosed with psychosis hours after his arrest
Xiaoning Sui, 48, was arrested in Spain on Monday night
66-year-old assisted earlier this month by Mounties who can seemingly work miracles
University of Victoria student Emma Machado, 18, was killed in the bus crash near Bamfield on Friday
Noah Mills, 8, ingested a pink powdery substance off his Kelowna classroom floor
Day 7 kicks off with a focus on family policy
The search brought out bloodhounds, and groups hoping to find Mordy
Century Group’s offer for Viridian development runs through Oct. 31
Collision occurred in Hosmer on September 5 and involved a semi truck, an RV and a school bus
‘Social service workers will no longer share information about expectant parents without consent’
One in four B.C. residents has disability, most want to work
John Geerdes, 18, was one of two UVic students killed in the crash on Friday night