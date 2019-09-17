(Julie Eastcott photo)

What you see …

Julie Eastcott shares a picture of her parents, Peter and Paula Makortoff of Trail, standing in their backyard under their gigantic and beautiful sunflowers.

Helianthus or sunflower, is a genus of plants comprising about 70 species.

Except for three species in South America, all Helianthus species are native to North America and Central America. The common name, “sunflower”, typically refers to the popular annual species Helianthus annuus, or the common sunflower, whose round flower heads in combination with the ligules, look like the sun.

This and other species, notably Jerusalem artichoke (H. tuberosus), are cultivated in temperate regions and some tropical regions as food crops for humans, cattle, and poultry, and as ornamental plants.

The species H. annuus typically grows during the summer and into early fall, with the peak growth season being mid-summer.

~ Sourced from Wikipedia ~


Most Read