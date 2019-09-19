Photo: Ken Ralph

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

Ken Ralph found this giant mushroom growing in his Fruitvale yard.

For perspective, he placed a hand-shovel, which measures 10.5-inches long, to highlight the size.

The role of mushrooms in nature:

Unlike plants, mushrooms cannot synthesize their own food from the sun’s energy.

They lack chlorophyll, which is the substance which permits plants to use sunlight to form sugars from the water and carbon dioxide in the air. Mushrooms therefore had to develop special methods of living: symbiosis, saprophytism and parasitism.

Most mushrooms growing on the forest floor are linked to trees by symbiosis. Called mycorrhiza, this link occurs between the root ends of a tree and the vegetative system of a mushroom.

Mycorrhiza benefits both organisms: there is an exchange of nutrients, one providing to other what it cannot synthesize or extract from the soil by itself. Mushroom essentially help the tree extract minerals and water from the soil; in exchange, the tree supplies the mushroom with sugar compounds.

Saprophytism is another key living method for mushrooms, especially for species which grow on lawns, on rotting wood or on excrement.

Here the mushroom’s role is one of decomposition. It feeds itself by digesting the organic matter and at the same time returns nutrients to the soil.

Lastly, some mushrooms are parasites. There are several kinds, ranging from species which attack healthy hosts like a tree, plant or insect, and lives on it without killing it. Another attacks only unhealthy hosts, thereby hastening their death. The parasitic species are generally microscopic mushrooms.

~ Sourced from Montréal Space for Life

Previous story
Trail firefighters donate $5,000 to hospital

Just Posted

Grant denied for $52m upgrade to Greater Trail treatment plant

RDKB not selected for funding under Investing in Infrastructure Canada program

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

Trail firefighters donate $5,000 to hospital

Proceeds are from the annual quad raffle

UPDATED: Man pleads guilty in Baker Street death

Miles Halverson is guilty of manslaughter in the death of Matt Reeder

Kootenay Boundary firefighters bring life-saving fire safety skills to elementary students

Schools team up with local fire departments for Fire Prevention Week

Third instance of Trudeau in skin-darkening makeup emerges

Another instance of Trudeau using makeup to darken his face has emerged, within 24 hours of the first

Nelson man accused of swimming naked at Toronto aquarium expected to plead guilty

David Weaver, of Nelson, was arrested and charged in October of last year

VIDEO: Party leaders react to Trudeau’s brownface photo bombshell

Fallout from Justin Trudeau’s brownface photo, and two other instances, sure to dominate campaign

Miniature horse has ear bitten off in pit bull attack on Vancouver Island

Incident happened Monday near Nanaimo

35 of 87 dogs in 2018 Williams Lake seizure were euthanized, BC SPCA confirm

The dogs did not respond to the behaviour modification and remained terrified of humans

Cutting Sea to Sky Gondola cable could have ‘seriously hurt or killed’ someone: report

‘Cutting the haul rope was an extremely dangerous act’

B.C. ‘tent city’ disputes spark call for local government autonomy

UBCM backs Maple Ridge after province overrules city

B.C. drug dealers arrested after traffic stop near Banff turns into helicopter pursuit

Antonio Nolasco-Padia, 23, and Dina Anthony, 55, both well-known to Chilliwack law enforcement

B.C. MLA calls on province to restrict vaping as first related illness appears in Canada

Todd Stone, Liberal MLA for Kamloops-South Thompson, introduced an anti-vaping bill in April

Most Read