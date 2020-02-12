What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share, email it (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

The Grey Mountain chairlift at Red Resort offers a perfect view of the valley below.

Read about the mountain’s history:

The story of RED Mountain Resort, and how a mining territory was converted into one of the great undiscovered ski destinations in the world, is a story about teamwork and community support. In short, it’s about an avid group of skiers who drew from their own community’s resources and used good old-fashioned initiative and elbow grease to forge a new way of life.

In 1890, deposits of gold-copper ore were found on the south side of Red Mountain in Canada ‘s Monashee Mountain Range. The discovery led to a major gold rush, which in turn filled Rossland with miners, mostly Scandinavians but also gold-seekers from countries around the world.

The Scandinavians brought with them their knowledge and love of skiing and soon organized the Rossland Ski Club, which held the first recorded ski competitions in Canada . The first downhill race was held on Feb. 15, 1897, from the top of Red Mountain down the south side to the present location of the Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre.

The race was organized and won by Olaus Jeldness, a Norwegian mining engineer who was the leading early advocate for snowsports in Rossland at the first Winter Carnival in 1898. He was noted particularly for jumping though he also did ski running as it was called, forerunner on the downhill. He also created and donated the elaborate Jeldness trophy for future winners of the race. The trophy is now on display in the Ski Wing of the Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre.

In subsequent years, annual tournaments were held in conjunction with the Rossland Winter Carnival, an event that attracted competitors and spectators from all over Western Canada and the United States.

~ Sourced from RedResort.com



