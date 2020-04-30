What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large or actual-sized) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Saturday provided the perfect backdrop for Ron Wilson to quietly observe a herd of five mountain goats hanging out on the bluffs between Sunningdale and Gyro Park.

The goats must have sensed how picturesque they looked in the setting because three of the five decided to lay down for a photo op.

More about the range and habitat of mountain goats:

The mountain goat inhabits the Rocky Mountains and Cascade Range and other mountain regions of the Western Cordillera of North America, from Washington, Idaho and Montana through British Columbia and Alberta, into the southern Yukon and southeastern Alaska.

Its northernmost range is said to be along the northern fringe of the Chugach Mountains in southcentral Alaska. Introduced populations can also be found in such areas as Idaho, Wyoming, Utah, Nevada, Oregon, Colorado, South Dakota, and the Olympic Peninsula of Washington.

Mountain goats are the largest mammals found in their high-altitude habitats, which can exceed elevations of 13,000 feet (4,000 m).

They sometimes descend to sea level in coastal areas although they are primarily an alpine and subalpine species.

The animals usually stay above the tree line throughout the year but they will migrate seasonally to higher or lower elevations within that range. Winter migrations to low-elevation mineral licks often take them several kilometers through forested areas.



~ Sourced from Wiki

