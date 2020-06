The Trail Times encourages readers to submit their photos for this feature

Ron Wilson’s keen eye and steady hand perfectly captured this image of a butterfly that landed in the back yard of his Trail home last week.

Wilson said this could be a swallowtail, which is a large, colorful butterfly in the family Papilionidae.

Though the majority are tropical and include over 550 species, members of the family inhabit every continent except Antarctica.

