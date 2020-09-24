What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual-sized to editor@trailtimes.ca

Rose Karges spotted this cute little Pacific chorus frog resting in a flower pot in her Warfield backyard last week.

The Pacific tree frog (Pseudacris regilla), also known as the Pacific chorus frog, has a range spanning the Pacific Northwest, from Northern California, Oregon, and Washington to British Columbia and extreme southern Alaska.

They live from sea level to more than 10,000 feet in many types of habitats, reproducing in aquatic settings.

They occur in shades of greens or browns and can change colors over periods of hours and weeks. Pacific tree frogs mature quickly, and usually mate the season after metamorphosis.

Predators include snakes, raccoons, herons, egrets, and other small mammals and reptiles. When they sense potential food nearby, they commonly twitch a toe to attract it within easy reach of their tongues.

They can live up to 8 years in captivity. They produce several call types. These include the males advertisement call, commonly described as “ribbit” or “crek-ek”, as well as an encounter trill call. The cre-ek call can be quite loud and can thus be heard from very far away.

Males also produce a “dry land call”, a long cre-ee-ee-eeek, that can be heard anytime in the year except during the coldest and driest periods.

