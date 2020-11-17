Photo: Lorraine Collis

Photo: Lorraine Collis

What you see …

While she was at Mountain View Cemetery with her sisters on Nov.1, Lorraine Collis spotted these visitors and snapped a picture from her car.

“We weren’t the only ones visiting,” Lorraine shares. “We watched a mother bear and her two cubs.”

Read more: Buried in an unmarked Trail grave against his family's wishes

Read more: Trail cemetery adding space for cremains


Rossland

