What you see …

While she was at Mountain View Cemetery with her sisters on Nov.1, Lorraine Collis spotted these visitors and snapped a picture from her car.
“We weren’t the only ones visiting,” Lorraine shares. “We watched a mother bear and her two cubs.”
