If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual size to editor@trailtimes.ca

Unscripted backyard performances often provide the best entertainment in the world, as Jim Merritt can attest to.

While there is one squirrel who surreptitiously eats the leftovers that fall below Jim’s backyard bird feeder, there is also this little guy who is much more forward.

When this critter is ready for a snack, he boldly chases the grosbeaks away and munches down.

PhotographyWildlife



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.