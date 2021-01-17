What you see …

David Dudeck shares his Jan. 8 view of the landscape.

“We had the pleasure of waking up to a sunny day and was it ever spectacular looking west as the dawn broke,” he said. “I have a steep slope behind me that presents these great vistas. The higher you go the better the panorama of both the Rossland Range and the Columbia River Valley,” he said. “A bit later in the day I zoomed in closer on the slopes.” (scroll down)

If you have a recent photo to share with Trail Times readers email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca.

City of TrailPhotography



