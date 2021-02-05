What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual to editor@trailtimes.ca

A large flock of turkeys grazing near Teck Trail caught the eye of Maureen Dilling. Photo: Maureen Dilling

Maureen Dilling was driving home from Trail last week, when she spotted this rafter of wild turkeys gathered just off the highway.

She couldn’t resist pulling over to take a picture of the birds at the bottom of the Warfield hill near Teck Trail.

“I was amazed at how many turkeys there were,” she said.

Are wild turkeys native to this region?

The answer is no. They are native to North America but not southern B.C.

Over the decades, they have flourished as flocks move north over the international border.

About wild turkeys:

The wild turkey (Meleaagris gallopavo) is a species of bird native to North America.

There are six subspecies of M. gallopavo, two of which have populations in Canada: the Eastern wild turkey, M. gallopavo silvestris and Merriam’s wild turkey, M. gallopavo merriami. The Eastern wild turkey is native to southern Ontario and Quebec, while Merriam’s wild turkey was introduced to Manitoba in 1958 and to Alberta in 1962.

In the 1960s, Merriam’s wild turkey naturally expanded their range from the northwestern United States into southern British Columbia.

Today, Merriam’s wild turkey can also be found in Saskatchewan.



