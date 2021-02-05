A large flock of turkeys grazing near Teck Trail caught the eye of Maureen Dilling. Photo: Maureen Dilling

A large flock of turkeys grazing near Teck Trail caught the eye of Maureen Dilling. Photo: Maureen Dilling

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual to editor@trailtimes.ca

Maureen Dilling was driving home from Trail last week, when she spotted this rafter of wild turkeys gathered just off the highway.

She couldn’t resist pulling over to take a picture of the birds at the bottom of the Warfield hill near Teck Trail.

“I was amazed at how many turkeys there were,” she said.

Are wild turkeys native to this region?

The answer is no. They are native to North America but not southern B.C.

Over the decades, they have flourished as flocks move north over the international border.

Read more: Bird count in Trail

Read more: Charming quail spotted during 2020 Rossland-Warfield Christmas Bird Count

About wild turkeys:

The wild turkey (Meleaagris gallopavo) is a species of bird native to North America.

There are six subspecies of M. gallopavo, two of which have populations in Canada: the Eastern wild turkey, M. gallopavo silvestris and Merriam’s wild turkey, M. gallopavo merriami. The Eastern wild turkey is native to southern Ontario and Quebec, while Merriam’s wild turkey was introduced to Manitoba in 1958 and to Alberta in 1962.

In the 1960s, Merriam’s wild turkey naturally expanded their range from the northwestern United States into southern British Columbia.

Today, Merriam’s wild turkey can also be found in Saskatchewan.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

birdsCity of Trail

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Castlegar teen stuck on Kootenay Kulture

Just Posted

A large flock of turkeys grazing near Teck Trail caught the eye of Maureen Dilling. Photo: Maureen Dilling
What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual to editor@trailtimes.ca

A public meeting will held Feb. 8 for the Bench development at Waneta Junction. Photo: Google Maps
Townhouse development proposed for Waneta

Developer looks to clear bylaw hurdles before proceeding with purchase of three Waneta properties

Sharon Gordon, a registered nurse at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital draws up the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe as the hospital held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people 75 years old and up on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
No new COVID-19 deaths in Interior Health for 3rd day in a row

Interior Health identified 54 new cases of the virus; active cases slip below 1,000

A drawing of Mike Posner by Noah Gariepy
Musician Mike Posner shares young Castlegar man’s drawing on Instagram

Noah Gariepy’s portrait of Mike Posner seen by thousands

This maps shows Blocks 1, 2, 3 and 4, referred to in the article, shaded in yellow. Map: Kalesnikoff Lumber Ltd.
Forest just south of Nelson will be logged this year

Timber company, government will collaborate on land visible from the city to reduce wildfire danger

(Pixabay)
B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes (43) picks up a tripping penalty on Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares (91) during first period NHL action in Toronto on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Spezza nets hat trick as Maple Leafs dismantle Canucks 7-3

Toronto veteran records eighth three-goal game in win over Vancouver

Briefcase (Pixabay photo)
Men who had ‘F’ school grades see same leadership prospects as women who got ‘As’: B.C. study

A more gaping difference was found when comparing men and women working as parents

The province has said that it will consider the findings and recommendations of the report prepared by Dr. Peter Wood to meet its CleanBC goals. Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror.
B.C. will consider recommendations of report linking climate change to logging practices

Province says it is working with First Nations and forest industry towards CleanBC goals

This red-tailed boa was found frozen to death near Agassiz after its owner dumped it. (Dewdney Animal Hospital/Facebook)
VIDEO: Veterinarian speaks out after abandoned pet snake found frozen to death in Fraser Valley

‘This is what happens when people buy pets on a whim,’ says Dr. Adrian Walton of Maple Ridge

Frank Phillips receives a visit from his wife Rena at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary, March 31, 2020. Patient visits have been restricted to essential only at some long-term care facilities. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
Opposition calls for better family access to B.C. care homes

Still inconsistent across the province, Shirley Bond says

British Columbia Attorney General David Eby listens during a news conference in Vancouver, on Friday May 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. Lottery Corp. board chair says government ‘ill-suited’ to run gaming

Bud Smith says the government is better suited as a regulator, allowing others to run high-limit gaming

People wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 shop for produce at a market in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID-fatigued British Columbians need specifics, not vague advice: prof

Steven Taylor says most people are following guidelines as best they can

The community of ʔaq̓am will add two half-sized basketball courts with support from Columbia Basin Trust.
Columbia Basin Trust provides $500K physical health funding for youth around the region

Grants for nearly 80 projects coming this spring

Most Read