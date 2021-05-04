What you see …

If you have a photo to share with readers email (large or actual size) to editor@trailtimes.ca

It takes an awful lot of patience to capture a turtle in action at Erie Lake near Salmo, as Ron Wilson recently discovered.

“Things are a little ‘sloow’ in the photo department lately, hopefully this guy can help pick up the pace,” Wilson joked. “But he never moved in 15 minutes.”

The painted turtle (Chrysemys picta) is the most widespread native turtle of North America. It lives in slow-moving fresh waters from southern Canada to northern Mexico.

