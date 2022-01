If you have a recent photo to share email it large-size to editor@trailtimes.ca

“Give a girl the right shoes and she can conquer the world,” silverscreen icon Marilyn Monroe once quipped.

Case in point are these adventurous friends who often fasten on their Kootenay-style footwear — snowshoes — before heading into the rugged back country to conquer winter wonderlands, like the Strawberry Pass.

Read more: City responds to rising COVID cases

Read more: New year, new utilities rates for Trail



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailPhotography