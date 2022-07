Bee-utiful “I found this beautiful bee basking in the sun on my house,” says Andrea Jolly. “I love its big green eyes — they look like ski goggles!” A google search shows this is likely a green-eyed longhorn bee (genus Melissodes). Photo: Andrea Jolly Bee-utiful “I found this beautiful bee basking in the sun on my house,” says Andrea Jolly. “I love its big green eyes — they look like ski goggles!” A google search shows this is likely a green-eyed longhorn bee (genus Melissodes). Photo: Andrea Jolly Glacial view Dan Derby shares his breathtaking view from the summit of Grays Peak, Kokanee Glacier Park, taken a week ago. Derby and his hiking crew climbed up 4,000 feet to reach the summit at 2,753 metres (9,032 feet). To see more of his views visit @ChiefDerby on Instagram. Photo: Dan Derby/Instagram Lake time Christina Lake Homecoming Summerfest returned last weekend after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The theme of the 2022 event was “It’s Lake Time!” which included a sand castle building contest. Photo: ChristinaLakeTourism/Instagram Highway sweep Kootenay South Metis Society members took advantage of the clear weather on the weekend to clean up garbage littering the highway from the Gulch intersection and up the hill to the Tadanac entrance. Photo: Submitted Glorious Old Glory Brenda Haley shares her picturesque view during a hike up to Old Glory earlier this week. Photos: Brenda Haley Glorious Old Glory Brenda Haley shares her picturesque view during a hike up to Old Glory earlier this week. Photos: Brenda Haley

I you have a recent photo to share with Trail Times readers email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca.

Include the date taken, location and a comment or two about why you like the image, or what drew you to it.

City of TrailKootenaysPhotographyRossland