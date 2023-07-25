What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email: editor@trailtimes.ca

Trail Princess Jill O’Hearn-Stone (left) and Miss Trail Aislynn Cackette helped welcomed Communities in Bloom judges to Trail on Thursday. “It was a pleasure to welcome the judges to our city and we know they will enjoy seeing the hard work of the many (Trail Community in Bloom) volunteers,” the ambassadors said via Instagram. Photo: Instagram

Warm weather will continue this week according to the latest forecast by Environment Canada.

Tuesday, July 25:

A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon.

Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the afternoon.

High 26. UV index 8 or very high.

Night Partly cloudy.

Clearing near midnight.

Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the evening. Low 14.

Wednesday, July 26:

Sunny. High 28. Night Clear. Low 13.

Thursday, July 27:

Sunny. High 28. Night Clear. Low 12.

Friday, July 28:

Sunny. High 31.

Night Clear. Low 13.

Saturday, July 29:

Sunny. High 32.

Night Clear. Low 14.

Sunday, July 30:

Sunny. High 32.

Neighbours United is keeping busy this summer delivering fresh food bi-weekly to locals in need through their Farm to Friends program, hosting “Conservation Conversations,” running online sessions about biodiversity and ecosystem health law, and more. Neighbours United describe their mission as “a non-profit community-driven organization that brings together local residents to protect the natural environment while building just, equitable, healthy, and livable communities.” Photo: nu_neighboursunited/Instagram

It was recently Nouilli and Riot’s birthday week, so they got to ruff-it-up with the rest of Barks and Recreation’s daycare clan. Photo: Barks_and_Recreation/Instagram

Coaches Ollie, Owen and Samantha remind the community that the city is offering free drop-in skateboard coaching for all ages and abilities until Aug. 24. The sessions run at the Trail Sk8 Park Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Photo: CityofTrailBC/Instagram