What you see …

“Cheepers, what do I have to do to get a worm around here?” this baby bird appears to be asking.
Weather forecast:
Aug. 3:
Sunny. Local smoke. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 34. UV index 8 or very high.
Tonight Clear. Local smoke. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 13.
Aug 4:
Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Local smoke. Wind becoming west 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 35. UV index 8 or very high.
Night Cloudy periods. Low 16.
Aug 5:
A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30.
Night Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 17.
Aug 6:
Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.
Night Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 16.
Aug 7:
Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.
Night Cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 15.
Aug 8:
Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 27.
Night Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 15.
Aug 9:
Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 25.