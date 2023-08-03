Photo: Jim Bailey

Photo: Jim Bailey

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email: editor@trailtimes.ca

“Cheepers, what do I have to do to get a worm around here?” this baby bird appears to be asking.

Weather forecast:

Aug. 3:

Sunny. Local smoke. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 34. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight Clear. Local smoke. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 13.

Aug 4:

Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Local smoke. Wind becoming west 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 35. UV index 8 or very high.

Night Cloudy periods. Low 16.

Aug 5:

A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Night Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Aug 6:

Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Night Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Aug 7:

Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Night Cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Aug 8:

Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Night Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Aug 9:

Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 25.

City of TrailPhotographyWeather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rotary EClub donates to Trail gratitude garden
Next story
Gold Fever Follies kicking up their heels for Castlegar and Trail seniors

Just Posted

Photo: Jim Bailey
What you see …

Vibetown opens Music in the Park tonight (Aug. 3). Photo: Instagram
Funky music tonight at Gyro Park in Trail

Recognize this bike? Call the RCMP at 250.364.2566 to return it to the rightful owner.
Police arrest man causing disturbance at Trail hospital

Joel Anderson’s manslaughter conviction stems from a criminal act which occurred on August 22, 2017, in downtown Trail. Photo: Unsplash
Trail man convicted of manslaughter in senior’s death