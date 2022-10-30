Barb and Frank Wloka donated 110 pumpkins for Halloween projects. Photo: Submitted

Barb and Frank Wloka donated 110 pumpkins for Halloween projects. Photo: Submitted

Wloka Farms supports Slocan Valley school

Barb and Frank Wloka donated 110 pumpkins to students at Brent Kennedy Elementary School

The generosity and goodwill that is ever present at Wloka farms has spread from Creston over the Kootenay Pass, to the Slocan Valley.

It all started when retired principal Rod Giles was working for a short time at Brent Kennedy Elementary School, located around one kilometer north of the Slocan Valley Junction on Highway 3A.

He asked if students would like some pumpkins to work with around Halloween.

After a quick call to Barb Wloka, at Wloka Farms Fruit Stand, her forever cheery and good nature agreed to donate 110 pumpkins to the students at Brent Kennedy Elementary School.

Shortly after, the pick-up was loaded and the pumpkins were on the way to Slocan Valley.

Students and staff were delighted to receive the pumpkins for Halloween projects involving math, art, literature, and social-emotional learning.

They will work with partners to share and decide who will take the pumpkins home at the end.

Staff and students are extremely grateful to Barb and Frank Wloka in Creston, and to Rod Giles for transporting the pumpkins.

Brent Kennedy students with their pumpkins. Photo: Submitted

