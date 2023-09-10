Woodward foundation donates $75,000 to Trail hospital

The Mr. and Mrs. P.A. Woodward’s Foundation has donated $75,000 to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation to purchase a C-Arm x-ray machine for use by the surgical, medical imaging and anaesthesiology departments at KBRH.

The C-Arm provides high quality resolution imaging during open surgery as well as minimally invasive procedures, resulting in the best care for patients.

This equipment was purchased through a cost-share by the Mr. and Mrs. P.A. Woodward’s Foundation, the KBRH Health Foundation’s Chronic Pain Service Project, the KGH (Kelowna General Hospital) Foundation’s Staff Lottery and Interior Health.

C-Arm gets its name from the C-shaped arm present in the device, which is used to connect the x-ray source and the detector. C-Arm machines are widely used during orthopedic, complicated surgical, pain management (anaesthetics) and emergency procedures.

Who is the Woodward foundation?

To read more about the foundation visit: woodwardfoundation.ca.

Mr. and Mrs. P.A. Woodward’s Foundation’s history is closely associated with Charles Woodward, Woodward Stores founder.

(Woodward’s Stores Ltd. was a department store chain that operated in Alberta and British Columbia for 101 years, before its sale to the Hudson’s Bay Company.)

One of his Charles Woodward’s sons, P.A. Woodward, maintained an interest and involvement in the family business throughout his life.

He served as vice-president of the company prior to his retirement.

During the latter part of their lives, Mr. and Mrs. P.A. Woodward donated to many charitable organizations. There is no complete record of these contributions, but generally the gifts supported education, health and various religious bodies.

In 1951, P.A. established the Woodward Foundation to formalize these activities.

On Nov. 8, 1951, he chaired the foundation’s first board of directors meeting at the offices of Woodward’s Department Stores at 101 West Hastings Street in Vancouver, British Columbia.

In 1953, the foundation’s name was changed to the Mr. and Mrs. P.A. Woodward’s Foundation.

The assets of the foundation represent lifetime gifts to the foundation from the late Mr. and Mrs. Woodward, together with the residue from their estates following the death of Mr. Woodward in 1968 and Mrs. Woodward in 1970.

The portfolio continues to grow under the management of the foundation’s executive committee.

Since 1953, the foundation has approved over $50 million in grants.

Read more: #KBRH stories

Read more: Fundraiser in memory of Kootenay surgeon kicks off Sept. 4

Read more: Woodward’s Foundation donates $115,000 for KBRH equipment



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Charity and DonationsDonationHealthcareKootenay Boundary Regional HospitalSeniors