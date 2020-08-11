Youth art showcased in new mural by Castlegar students

Communities in Bloom spearheaded the new mural on Columbia Avenue.

Castlegar Communities in Bloom partnered with students from Stanley Humphries Secondary School to create a mural along Columbia Avenue. Pictured left to right: artists Chloe Young and Savannah Koorbatoff, teacher Shelley Painter and CIB director Darlene Kalawsky. (Submitted photo)

A new mural has popped up in north Castlegar as part of the Communities in Bloom ArtDiverCity program.

The Flourishing Youth mural consists of five brightly painted panels attached to a fence along Columbia Avenue.

The artwork was done by several members of the Stanley Humphries Secondary School grad class of 2020 including Chloe Young, Savannah Koorbatoff and Rena Boisvert under the guidance of their teacher Shelley Painter.

“Our partnership with the SHSS art program was an incredible experience amid the pandemic,” said CIB director Darlene Kalawsky.

“But these students persevered. We thank them for the opportunity to showcase their art in a public space and for creating such a colourful interpretation of the meaning of Castlegar in Bloom.”

Kalawsky says she believes it is important to get youth art into the spotlight.

This is the second addition to the ArtDiverCity youth program. The first installation was done several years ago on Columbia Avenue in South Castlegar.



