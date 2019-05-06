Reader survey offers up $5,000 prize

Visit the Trail Times contest page for details

The Trail Times is offering readers the chance to win a $5,000 prize just for participating in an online reader survey.

The survey questions will help to gauge shopping patterns over the next year. Your purchasing plans, whether big or small, are of great interest to our local businesses and have a huge impact on the strategies that these businesses will focus on for their customers.

With this important customer data, businesses will be able to focus on what shoppers will be purchasing which will ultimately help strengthen our local economy. Because of this, your participation in the survey is vital.

We know our readers’ time is valuable, so to show our appreciation for your participation in the Pulse of Black Press Media survey, we’re offering a $5,000 cash prize.

It’s as simple as logging on to www.trailtimes.ca/contests to get started. At the end of the survey, you will be asked to provide your name and phone number; however, you can be assured that personal information is gathered for contest entry purposes only and will not be provided to any other sources.

“Advertisers trust their community newspaper to reach local audiences and to provide a reliable and credible news environment,” said Eric Lawson, group publisher, Kootenays and the Boundary.

“We do that, and now we want to enhance our ability to deliver advertisers’ messages with detailed and current market data.

“The Pulse of Black Press Media survey will capture the latest information from our readers to pass along to the local business community.”

