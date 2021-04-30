FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021 file photo, Lady Gaga sings the national anthem during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) served several search and arrest warrants as a result of the investigation in the robbery of Lady Gaga’s two stolen French bulldogs and shooting of her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, authorities announced Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Saul Loeb, Pool, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021 file photo, Lady Gaga sings the national anthem during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) served several search and arrest warrants as a result of the investigation in the robbery of Lady Gaga’s two stolen French bulldogs and shooting of her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, authorities announced Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Saul Loeb, Pool, File)

5 arrested in violent robbery of Lady Gaga’s dogs

Detectives do not believe that the thieves knew the dogs belonged to the pop star

The woman who returned Lady Gaga’s stolen French bulldogs was among five people arrested in connection with the theft and shooting of the music superstar’s dog walker, Los Angeles police said Thursday.

Detectives do not believe that the thieves knew the dogs belonged to the pop star, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement. The motive for the Feb. 24 robbery, investigators believe, was the value of the French bulldogs — which can run into the thousands of dollars.

The dog walker, Ryan Fischer, is recovering from a gunshot wound and has called the violence “a very close call with death” in social media posts. He was walking Lady Gaga’s three dogs — named Asia, Koji and Gustav — in Hollywood just off the famed Sunset Boulevard when he was attacked.

Video from the doorbell camera of a nearby home shows a white sedan pulling up and two men jumping out. They struggled with Fischer and one pulled a gun and fired a single shot before fleeing with two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav.

The video captured Fischer’s screams of, “Oh, my God! I’ve been shot!” and “Help me!” and “I’m bleeding out from my chest!”

The doorbell video shows a white sedan pulling up and two men jumping out. They struggled with Fischer and one pulled a gun and fired a single shot before fleeing with two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav.

Lady Gaga offered a $500,000 reward — “no questions asked” — to be reunited with the dogs. The singer had been in Rome at the time filming a movie.

The dogs were returned two days later to an LAPD station by a woman who originally appeared to be “uninvolved and unassociated” with the crime, police initially said. It was not immediately clear if the woman, identified Thursday as 50-year-old Jennifer McBride, received the reward.

McBride turned out to be in a relationship with the father of one of the suspects, the LAPD said Thursday.

Police arrested James Jackson, 18; Jaylin White, 19; and Lafayette Whaley, 27, on Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery.

White’s father, 40-year-old Harold White, and McBride were arrested on suspicion of accessory attempted murder. Jackson, Whaley and the Whites are all documented gang members, according to the LAPD.

The five suspects were charged Thursday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. It was not immediately clear if they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

All five were being held on $1 million bail each, online jail records show.

Lady Gaga did not immediately address the arrests on her social media accounts Thursday afternoon. Fischer and Lady Gaga’s representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

Stefanie Dazio, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
10-year-old Island girl makes Colourful arrival on international songwriting stage
Next story
Anne Douglas, widow of late actor Kirk Douglas, dies at 102

Just Posted

Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. A national advisory committee recommends people 30 and older can get a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine if they do not want to wait for an mRNA alternative. Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press
Pharmacies in Cranbrook, Castlegar receive AstraZeneca vaccine

It’s the first time the vaccine has been made available in the Kootenays

Ron Clarke is a Trail Times columnist.
Why should I file my income taxes on time?

No extension for taxes this year, could cost you

A box with vials of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Peter Dejong
Castlegar pharmacy gets 200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

First pharmacy in the West Kootenay to receive doses

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The White House says it is making plans to share up to 60 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
43 new cases, one new death due to COVID-19 in Interior Health

Provincial health officials recorded 853 cases of COVID-19 throughout B.C. on April 29

Gaelen Schnare checking out birds on the shore of Kootenay Lake. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Eagle eyes: Gaelen Schnare’s passion for birding

The 14 year old has earned respect from a community of bird watchers

A construction worker bursts into song on a Coquitlam job site in Langley musician Gino Gerussi’s performance of “Just In Love With A Girl” (Screen grab/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: B.C. construction worker who ‘can actually sing’ creates catchy tune

A job just to get through the pandemic turned into a career boost for Gino Gerussi

Born and raised in Williams Lake, Maxine Quigg has since been a longtime resident of the City of Watertown in the state of New York. She was one of two victims gunned down at Bridgeview Real Estate Wednesday, April 28, 2021, a real estate brokerage she owned with business partner Terence O’Brien. (Northern New York Community Foundation photo)
‘She was the love of our life’: Former B.C woman killed in U.S. workplace shooting

Maxine Quigg and her business partner were shot at their real estate brokerage in Watertown

Former Main Street Church executive pastor John Vermeer was found guilty of accessing and possessing child pornography in Chilliwack provincial court on April 30, 2021. (File)
B.C. church pastor found guilty of accessing ‘substantial’ amounts of child pornography

No reasonable doubt raised by John Vermeer’s claim that pornography found on his computer wasn’t his

Kim Cooper, 53, stands next to her vehicle with a disabled parking pass permit on Wednesday, April 28, in Parksville. (Mandy Moraes photo)
B.C. woman with heart condition verbally accosted over disabled parking stall

‘I just burst into tears… I mean, I was just shaking’

Run by community stakeholders, those who report racism will receive validation, support and referrals to nonprofit services such as counseling or support groups. (Unsplash)
Racism hotline in the works for B.C., officials announce

The multilingual reporting system will not be delivered or monitored by police, but run by community-based agents

A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is given to a recipient at a vaccination site in Vancouver on March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. moving to COVID-19 vaccine appointments for age 50 and up

Email, text message notifications going out in the next week

British Columbia Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Kash Heed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. cabinet minister denies saying government knew about casino crime

Kash Heed is said to have been told by a former Mountie in 2009 about large amounts of cash that were likely linked to organized crime at B.C. casinos

A modelling group is offering a glimmer of optimism as British Columbia deals with variants of COVID-19. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin)
COVID-19 modelling shows B.C. bending the curve of variant cases

Projections show a 30 to 40% decline in transmission rates since March, according to researchers from UBC and SFU

The senior was called on March 31 and told to mail the cash to an address overseas. (Pixabay)
B.C. senior scammed into sending $20K overseas, hidden between books

Vancouver police, in a coordinated effort with UK enforcement agencies, were able to intercept the mailed money

Most Read