CBS says Steve Kroft, 73, will retire from the news magazine at Sunday's season finale on May 19, 2019.

‘60 Minutes’ Steve Kroft to retire from the show on Sunday

CBS says Steve Kroft, 73, will retire from the news magazine at Sunday’s season finale

The ticking clock for the longest tenured reporter at “60 Minutes” is about to go silent.

CBS says Steve Kroft, 73, will retire from the news magazine at Sunday’s season finale. It will cap his 30th season and Kroft will discuss his plans to step down on the air.

Kroft came to “60 Minutes” in 1989. He covered a wide range of topics, from Pakistan’s instability to President Barack Obama and the 2008 recession. “60 Minutes” will celebrate his career as a journalist with a special tribute broadcast this September.

ALSO READ: TV host Rick Mercer signs off with one final rant

In a statement, executive producer Bill Owens credited Kroft’s “sharp eye for detail, rich writing and demanding journalism” for setting the bar at “60 Minutes.”

Kroft’s last segment this Sunday will be an investigation into bank fraud.

The Associated Press

