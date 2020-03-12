A night of poetry in Trail, Friday

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area from March 12 to March 18

With such a great turnout for the poetry event held at Caffé Americano earlier this year, organizers and first-time winners Ellie and Amber, are hoping to see more of the same for the second open mic poetry event on Friday from 4-8 p.m. at the Bay Avenue café. (Submitted photo)

Community

• Friday, Caffé Americano, 4-8 p.m., Open mic, Canadian Poetry. Calling all poets and spoken work enthusiasts. Night of poetry and good conversation. Original poetry from local community and Selkirk College students. To join the lineup or for more info contact Sarah-Kim Holma at 250.364.5785.

• Saturday, Trail United Church, 10 a.m. to noon. St. Patrick’s Coffee Party. Bake table, admission $5. All welcome.

• Saturday, Waneta Plaza, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Breed Education Day. Get up close and personal with some of the West Kootenay Kennel Clubs’ Member’s Purebred dogs. Have a conversation with knowledgeable ethical breeders. Come out and see what you could be doing with your dog purebred or all Canadian.

Learn about appropriate exercise, such as when they should hit the trail.

• Saturday, Trail Riverfront Centre, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Attention Scrabble players, Friends of the Trail Public Library invite adults to join for a fun afternoon of game play.

• Saturday, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening of dancing to the big band sounds of the SwingSationS. All welcome. Tickets, $20 each, are available at Trail Coffee Co., Mallard’s Source For Sports in Castlegar, and Country Roads General Store in Fruitvale. To reserve call 250.367.6115.

• Every Saturday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Kiwanis Club of Trail holds a Charity Meat Draw at the Arlington. New members welcome. Dinner meetings held the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Benedict’s Steakhouse.

Music

• Sunday, Rossland Legion, 7 p.m. Joe Hill Coffee House returns. Local talent includes: Nelson’s RhythmDance Drum Orchestra, high energy, lots of rhythm, neat dance moves; Rhiannon Issacs, singer/songwriter; Soundserious,Nelson duo singing, song-writing, subtle percussion; Kootenay Jack, rockabilly legend; The Chandeliers, folk, a bit rocky, a bit bluesy. Family-friendly venue, lots of goodies, no bar. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Admission, $3. Kept affordable by all-volunteer crew. Joe Hill is always looking for new performers. All welcome; no auditions. For more info contact Les Carter at les@rosslandrange.org, 250-362-5677.

Film

• Saturday, Royal Theatre, 9:55 a.m. Met Opera presents Der Fliegende Hollander. The Norwegian coast, 19th century. A storm has driven Daland’s ship several miles from his home. Sending his crew off to rest, he leaves the watch in charge of a young steersman, who falls asleep as he sings about his girl.

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents The Rest of Us. A single mother welcomes her ex-partner’s wife and daughter into her life, leading to a sometimes tense, family dynamic and an unlikely friendship.

Upcoming

• March 21, Trail United Church, 5-7 p.m. Spring Turkey Dinner. Adults $20, students $15, under 12 free. All welcome.

• March 22, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents The Song of Names. Sweeping historical drama about a man looking for his childhood best friend, a Polish violin prodigy orphaned in the Holocaust.

• March 22, Trail United Church, 7:30 p.m. La Cafamore presents Tango King and the One-Hit Wonder. Advance tickets available at The Bailey. Call the box office at 250.368.9669.

• March 29, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents Sorry We Missed You. Ricky and his family have been struggling against debt since the 2008 financial crash. An opportunity to gain independence occurs.

• April 2, Trail Seniors Centre, noon. Banquet of chicken schnitzel and glazed ham followed by an afternoon dance with music by Peter Makortoff. Entrance on Portland St. For info call 250.364.0960.

• April 19, Rossland Legion, 7 p.m. Joe Hill Coffee House.

• May 24, Rossland Legion, 7 p.m. Joe Hill Coffee House.

• June 21, Rossland Legion, 7 p.m. Joe Hill Coffee House.



