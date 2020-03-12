A night of poetry in Trail, Friday

Community
• Friday, Caffé Americano, 4-8 p.m., Open mic, Canadian Poetry. Calling all poets and spoken work enthusiasts. Night of poetry and good conversation. Original poetry from local community and Selkirk College students. To join the lineup or for more info contact Sarah-Kim Holma at 250.364.5785.
• Saturday, Trail United Church, 10 a.m. to noon. St. Patrick’s Coffee Party. Bake table, admission $5. All welcome.
• Saturday, Waneta Plaza, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Breed Education Day. Get up close and personal with some of the West Kootenay Kennel Clubs’ Member’s Purebred dogs. Have a conversation with knowledgeable ethical breeders. Come out and see what you could be doing with your dog purebred or all Canadian.
• Saturday, Trail Riverfront Centre, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Attention Scrabble players, Friends of the Trail Public Library invite adults to join for a fun afternoon of game play.
• Saturday, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening of dancing to the big band sounds of the SwingSationS. All welcome. Tickets, $20 each, are available at Trail Coffee Co., Mallard’s Source For Sports in Castlegar, and Country Roads General Store in Fruitvale. To reserve call 250.367.6115.
Music
• Sunday, Rossland Legion, 7 p.m. Joe Hill Coffee House returns. Local talent includes: Nelson’s RhythmDance Drum Orchestra, high energy, lots of rhythm, neat dance moves; Rhiannon Issacs, singer/songwriter; Soundserious,Nelson duo singing, song-writing, subtle percussion; Kootenay Jack, rockabilly legend; The Chandeliers, folk, a bit rocky, a bit bluesy.
Film
• Saturday, Royal Theatre, 9:55 a.m. Met Opera presents Der Fliegende Hollander. The Norwegian coast, 19th century. A storm has driven Daland’s ship several miles from his home. Sending his crew off to rest, he leaves the watch in charge of a young steersman, who falls asleep as he sings about his girl.
• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents The Rest of Us. A single mother welcomes her ex-partner’s wife and daughter into her life, leading to a sometimes tense, family dynamic and an unlikely friendship.
• March 21, Trail United Church, 5-7 p.m. Spring Turkey Dinner. Adults $20, students $15, under 12 free. All welcome.
• March 22, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents The Song of Names. Sweeping historical drama about a man looking for his childhood best friend, a Polish violin prodigy orphaned in the Holocaust.
• March 29, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents Sorry We Missed You. Ricky and his family have been struggling against debt since the 2008 financial crash. An opportunity to gain independence occurs.
