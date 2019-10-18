A play about living, loving and letting go

Four of the five cast members for VESTA in rehearsal. From the left; Molly Jamin, Aaron Cosbey and Jenni Sirges; sitting is Marnie Jacobsen. ‘VESTA’ performances on Nov. 1 and Nov. 3 at the Iona Hall in Trail.Submitted photo

How do we deal with the loss of ability and a life-limiting illness?

The play VESTA, by Bryan Harnetiaux, addresses this subject from the perspective of elderly Vesta and her family. The script, which has been adapted to bring a Canadian and regional perspective, looks at the services available in the community to help this family.

Playing the role of Vesta is Marnie Jacobsen. Rounding out the five-member cast are Jenni Sirges, Aaron Cosbey, Molly Jamin, and Stephanie Buhler, with Lisa Henderson as director. The audience will be both entertained and educated about adjusting to the loss of a loved one’s abilities and function, and ultimately, that loved one’s death.

VESTA will be performed Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. at the Iona Hall (basement of St. Andrew’s Church; entry via the back alley door)

Tickets are $10 at the door or at the GT Hospice Society office in Kiro. Sponsored by the Greater Trail Hospice Society with a grant from the LeRoi Foundation.