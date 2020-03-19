Ava David took the second place Youth Award for her piece titled, Tenacious. The materials David used were a dress that she altered, a belt and shoes, paper, paper mache, wire, and assorted adhesives. “Tenacious is a piece that shows how women never give up,” David said. “The train represents the women of the past supporting the women today. The dented armor shows that while women are knocked down, they can get back up and fight for what they love. They are strong and beautiful, as represented by the flowers. The newspapers are old articles featuring women making history.” (Shauna May Photography)

Admiring the ‘Art of Adornment’

The Art of Adornment Gala and Awards Ceremony were held on March 7 in Rossland Miners’ Hall

The Rossland Council for Arts and Culture and VISAC Gallery were thrilled by the support and all those who participated in the Art of Adornment Gala and Awards Ceremony held on March 7 in the Rossland Miners’ Hall.

“It was a huge success of a sold out show celebrating wearable art by talented West Kootenay artists and International Women’s Day,” VISAC director Kristin Renn said.

“It was the first of its kind and the Rossland Arts Council hopes to make it an even better one in 2022, as the hope is to make it a bi-annual event.”

All the entries of more than 30 works of wearable art in the categories of Accessory and Ensembles are on exhibition at the VISAC Gallery until April 3.

Due to coronavirus shutdowns, however, the gallery is closed indefinitely. More photos of the artwork and the artist’s words can be seen on the VISAC’s Facebook page.

Award winners:

Sponsored by the Trail & Rossland YAN

Youth Award 1st place: Feral, by Amilia Mcgill

Youth Award 2nd place: Tenacious, by Ava David

– Sponsored by Revival Boutique

KootenayFem Award: Uterine Threats, by Becca Musso

– Sponsored by the LCCDTS Sustainability Committee

Eco Award 2nd place: The Catch, by Shauna Davis

Eco Award 1st place: All That Glitters is Not…, by Romany Watt

– Sponsored by Rossland Council for Arts and Culture

Accessories 2nd place: Ruffled, by Sheryl Caldwell

Accessories 1st place: Had Worn Them About The Same, Amanda Imsland

– Sponsored by VISAC Gallery

Ensembles 2nd place: Winter’s Drifter, by Sarah Elizabeth

Ensembles 1st place: Revealing the Layers, by Theshini Naicker

– Sponsored by CKCA Grant

Overall Best in Show: That’s Right!, by Amanda Imsland

Becca Musso won the KootenayFem Award with her piece called Uterine Threats. (Model: Kristin Flare) Materials Musso used were hand made wool felt, yarn, and mirrors. “Uterine Threats is a physical representation of the personal protection women must wear daily as others assault us for our reproductive choices and abilities. Think before you speak, folks!” (Shauna May Photography)

Theshini Naicker took first place in “Ensembles” with her piece, constructed with Merino wool, titled Revealing the Layers. (Model: Candace Green). “This piece was created using raw wool fibers,” Naicker said. “Colour and texture was the inspiration for this piece. The wool is hand dyed. The creation of the fabric, the three dimensional surface design and construction of the garment was done in one process. There is no stitching in the construction of this piece.” (Shauna May Photography)

