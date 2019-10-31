All Ages Drag Show coming to Trail

The Trail and District Arts Council presents an All Ages Drag Show at The Bailey Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Hosted by the infamous Conni Smudge, with a special appearance by Nelson’s “The Dancing Legs,” the event will feature local youth and adult drag stars.

After attending this week’s workshops on drag, make-up, and dance, this crew of local performers will strut their stuff at a singing, dancing drag and lip-sync extravaganza.

The show features emerging adult drag stars, and 11 youth performers ages 15 to 18, who will be joined by special guest drag performers, including the Boomtown Garter Girls, Conni Smudge and The Dancing Legs.

Conni says, “I’m so excited to be involved with this initiative spreading joy, love, understanding and, most of all, glamour.”

Conni Smudge is based out of Vancouver and has been the face of several initiatives, events and charities, including the North American OutGames, Qmunity, The City of Vancouver, North Shore ConneXions, Whitecaps FC, Pride Vancouver, and The Q Hall of Fame Canada to name just a few.

As drag has become more mainstream, thanks to shows like “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, audiences have seen that it is an incredible artistic and creative outlet for self-expression, teaching performers self-confidence and giving a message to others that it’s okay to be different.

An inclusive form of entertainment, drag is performed by both men and women, who sing or lip-synch to songs while performing a pre-planned pantomime, song or dance.

The performers often don elaborate costumes and makeup, and sometimes dress to imitate famous singers or personalities of the opposite sex.

This project came about when some local youth came up with the idea and approached Freedom Quest who then approached Trail Arts Council to form a special partnership.

Freedom Quest is committed to supporting and delivering LGBTQIA+ programming, as this population, along with Indigenous youth, represent the highest risk group for mental health concerns and substance use due to the isolation, oppression and stigma they face locally and globally.

As such, Trail Arts Council and Freedom Quest are both committed to offering groups programming that is driven by their unique needs, and which offers them a safer place to express themselves and participate in culture that is meaningful to them.

So, dress up in drag, or just put on your best sparkles, and come support our local Drag Stars in training, and members of our LGBTQIA+ community, in this variety show.

Tickets are $10 and the show is suitable for all ages.

Presented by Trail and District Arts Council and Freedom Quest Youth Services Society with the support of the Province of British Columbia, BC Arts Council and BC Touring Council.

Tickets at the Box Office at 1501 Cedar Avenue in Trail, by phone at 250-368-9669, or online at thebailey.ca.