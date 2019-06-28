All set for Canada Day in Trail and Rossland

Looking for something to do in the Trail area on Canada Day?

Monday, July 1, marks the country’s 152nd birthday, with celebrations starting bright and early at Kiwanis Beaver Creek Park.

Kiwanians will be flipping flapjacks and grilling sausages from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for $6 per plate, then serving up a $6 hamburger deluxe barbecue lunch, or hot dog, $3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Proceeds go to local charities and nonprofit organizations from Rossland to Trail and the Beaver Valley.

Fun for all ages begins with community group displays, face painting and children’s games at 10 a.m.

Local singer/songwriter Jason Thomas will be on stage throughout the day and, as tradition calls for, the national anthem will be sung at noon with birthday cake to follow.

For those needing a ride to the festivities, which will run until 3 p.m., a free bus service is available from downtown Trail at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Pick up and drop off sites are in Shavers Bench at Seventh Ave. and McBride St.; Highway Drive at the city public works yard; and Old Waneta Road in front of RONA (former Maglio Building Supplies).

The bus leaves the park and returns to downtown Trail via the designated pick up/drop off sites at 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Event organizers remind guests that dogs are not permitted in the Kiwanis park area.

Canada Day celebrations wind up with fireworks in Gyro Park at dusk.

For those looking for a day-out in Rossland, the city’s museum and discovery centre has a big afternoon planned from noon to 3 p.m.

For early risers, as is tradition, Canada Day will begin with a hike up Mount Roberts at 8 a.m. All welcome.

Family activities at the Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre grounds include gold panning, a trading post, an outdoor playground, yoga by The Nadi Tree and kid-friendly music by Jazzy Jo.

Plenty of food vendors will be on site, and a sure-highlight will be the time period photo booth with costumes courtesy the Rossland Light Opera Players. Admission for festivities is by donation.

At 2:30 p.m., come together to sing “O Canada” with the Gold Fever Follies with remarks by Rossland Mayor Kathy Moore before tucking into Sweet Dreams Cakery cupcakes and Canada Day cake.

Finally, a fireworks show, weather permitting, will close out the day at dusk.