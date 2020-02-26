All the world’s a stage

Tickets on sale now at The Bailey in downtown Trail

High school students are ready to take the stage at the Bailey Theatre in downtown Trail on Thursday at 7 p.m. when they bring their talents to life for the JL Crowe Variety Show.

The event is for all ages so students and teachers encourage the community to join in for a night of laughs. Tickets on sale now; $12 for students and $17 for adults.

There will be a 20-minutes intermission.


