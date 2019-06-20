Trail Times file photo

All welcome to Indigenous Peoples Day in Trail

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of June 20 to June 26

• Friday, Trail Memorial Centre, 6 p.m. J.L. Crowe 2019 Graduation Ceremony. Everyone welcome.

• Saturday, Bailey Theatre, 8 p.m. The Comic Strippers Improv Comedy Show. For ages 19+. A fictitious male stripper troupe, played by a cast of some of Canada’s best improvisational comedians, performs a sexylarious comedy show.

• Sunday, Gyro Park, 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Indigenous Peoples Day hosted by Kootenay South Métis. All welcome to day full of family-friendly activities including bannock, fried bread, bison burgers and performances by Creston drumming circle, Knutaxa dancers and world class hoop dancer James Jones at 1 p.m.

Music

• Thursday, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents the Ron Halliday Band. Swing, and old-time favourites.

Upcoming

• June 27, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Diamond Willow. Old-time country, fold and country-rock.

• June 29, Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. Plants, fresh produce, home baking, handcrafted goods, entertainment and more. Runs again July 13, July 27, Aug. 10, Aug. 24.

• July 1, Kiwanis Beaver Creek Park, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Canada Day celebrations start with a pancake and sausage breakfast until 10:30 a.m., hamburger and hot dog lunch until 3 p.m. Free birthday cake at noon. Entertainment by Jason Thomas, face painting children’s games and more. Free bus service to and from park, leaves Pine Ave and Farwell street 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

• July 4, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Plan B. Rhythm and blues.

• July 9, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Fiddle Camp Jam. Instructors from across Canada make music together.

• July 11, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Willy Blizzard. Canadiana, folk-roots covers and originals.

• July 17, Trail Sk8Park, 5 p.m. Family-friendly event to celebrate the skate park. Hot dogs, refreshments and giveaways.

• July 18, Gyro Park, 5-9 p.m. Night Market and Music in the Park present Lester McLean Band. Rhythm and blues with Tony Ferraro on drums. Opening act Brad Lee Whiplash & the Werewolves of Thunder. Food trucks, market, beer and wine garden.

• July 25, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Devils You Don’t. Jazz, soul, pop and R&B.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
