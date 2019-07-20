Nelson & District Chamber of Commerce - Image: Nelson Road Kings 2016.

Arts and heritage scene highlighted in Columbia Basin tour

Columbia Basin Culture Tour goes Aug. 10 and Aug. 11

The eleventh annual Columbia Basin Culture Tour is a fun weekend that combines a road trip with a customized cultural experience like no other.

Visit artists’ studios, museums, art galleries and heritage sites at your own pace. With venues, exhibitions, artwork and performances changing every year, there is always something new to experience.

Visit the Rossland Museum & Discovery Centre for some family friendly fun, learn about mining and social history of the area.

Also in Rossland are the Rossland Light Opera Players as well as local artist TR By Hand and Polly Esther the Clown.

Visit the Trail Museum & Archives at Riverfront Centre, the Salmo & Area Museum in Salmo as well as the Salmo Arts Council that will be set up with various artists at the Ymir Schoolhouse.

This year there are a number of new artists’ studios including Canada Photographic Arts Society and Bee Glade Farm & Fibre in Glade.

In Nelson, the Nelson & District Chamber of Commerce has joined us this year as well as Hall Printing and ViewPoint Gallery on the lake which is an exciting new venue carrying the work of various local artists.

Kootenay Studio Arts at Selkirk College will be hosting several artists doing demonstrations in the jewellery studio such as local jeweler Lily Andersen who will also be selling her work there.

Don’t forget to check out your favorite artists from past years too – the images of their new works are incredible. Take a sneak peek of the Artist/Venue Profile pages at www.cbculturetour.com, with additional images on Facebook: fb.me/cbculturetour and Instagram: #cbculturetour.

This free, self-guided tour happens August 10 and 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 pm.

Grab a map, your Culture Tour Directory, and go. Look for directories at tourist info centres now or order one online.

For more information, visit the website at www.cbculturetour.com or call 250-505-5505, toll free 1-877-505-7355.

The Columbia Basin Culture Tour is a project of the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance and The Columbia Basin Culture Tour is generously supported by funding from the Columbia Basin Trust.

Previous story
Schwarzenegger, Hamilton tease R-rated ‘Terminator’ sequel

Just Posted

Arts and heritage scene highlighted in Columbia Basin tour

Columbia Basin Culture Tour goes Aug. 10 and Aug. 11

No nuts were grown in Almond Gardens

Place Names: Grand Forks neighbourhoods, Part 2

Blooming judges coming to Trail

Trail is participating in the CiB Class of Champions next week

Montrose seeks funding for age-friendly project

Council has committed $120,000 for renovations to facility

Rossland Legion supports youth activities

Legion members donate to Canadian Tire Jumpstart Program

Rich the Vegan scoots across Canada for the animals

Rich Adams is riding his push scooter across Canada to bring awareness to the dog meat trade in Asia

Recall: Certain Pacific oysters may pose threat of paralytic shellfish poisoning

Consumers urged to either return affected packages or throw them out

How a Kamloops-born man helped put us on the moon

Jim Chamberlin did troubleshooting for the Apollo program, which led to its success

Sexual harassment complaints soaring amid ‘frat boy culture’ in Canada’s airline industry

‘It’s a #MeToo dumpster fire…and it’s exhausting for survivors’

How much do you know about the moon?

To mark the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing, see how well you know space

Body, burning truck found near northern B.C. town

RCMP unsure if the two separate discoveries are related

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

UPDATE: West Kelowna fawn euthanized, not claimed by sanctuary

Gilbert the deer has been euthanized after a suitable home was not found in time

BC Wildfire Service warns wet weather no reason to be complacent

Fire risk currently low for much of B.C. compared to same time over last two years.

Most Read