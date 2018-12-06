Music Director Robyn Verhoeven invites the community to come and listen to a Winter Concert performed by students in the J.L Crowe band program, Thursday night at 7 p.m. in the high school. Verhoeven, a recent transplant from the east coast, was up bright and early Wednesday, conducting 43 students in the Grade 10-12 Concert Band. The concert will feature the Grade 9 Concert Band, Grade 10-12 Concert Band, Grade 9/10 Jazz Combo, and Grade 11/12 Big Band. “You can expect a good balance of classic concert band repertoire, pop tunes, and Christmas favourites,” Verhoeven says. “And solid jazz charts featuring improvised solos by our students.” Admission is by donation, either monetary, non-perishable food, or both.

Band concert tonight at J.L. Crowe

The community is invited to the high school’s Winter Concert at 7 p.m. in the band room

SHERI REGNIER

Trail Times

The community is invited to the high school’s Winter Concert at 7 p.m. in the band room

