Band concert tonight at J.L. Crowe

The community is invited to the high school’s Winter Concert at 7 p.m. in the band room
In Canada, it’s Pend d’Oreille or Pend-d’Oreille. In the US it’s Pend Oreille. But what does it mean?
If you have a recent photo to share with Trail Times readers, email editor@trailtimes.ca
Ballots must now be dropped off in person to meet the deadline of 4:30 p.m.
Bed bugs are occasionally transported into hospital and other health care environments
Kim XO, lets you in on her style secrets each Fashion Friday on the Black Press Media Network
A new survey suggest 30% of Canadians admit they turn the heat up out down without permission
Wolf Awareness says more habitat must be protected to save ailing caribou
Contrary to reports out of Winnipeg, no announcement is coming Monday, says WHL
Elections BC said it depends on the number of ballots it receives
Adrian Pearce, now a married father of two, received the small present from his highschool sweetheart
Oil producers have been under pressure to reduce production following a sharp fall in oil prices
On BCHL’s new all-time stats page, Shane Kuss is tops for career points and assists
Arrest of Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of the Chinese telecom giant Huawei, came as a jarring surprise to some
The “bridge” will allow Riverfront Centre visitors to traverse between the park and the building
Incident won’t be referred to Crown counsel for consideration of charges
Cameron Cole and Charles Patrick of Kamloops have been charged, but remain at large
Darryl Plecas says he’ll resign if financial audits being done don’t result in outrage from the public and taxpayers.
Justice Jennifer Duncan ruled the sexual assault took place and the province is liable
A First Nations chief said First Nations people have not had positive relationships with Conservative governments
Marine-based tourism generates more than $1.2 billion to B.C.’s economy each year