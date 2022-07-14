Bluegrass fiddle meets modern country tonight in Trail

In the case of inclement weather, the show will move to The Bailey

UCRA Mountain String Band kicks off the evening of Music at the Park tonight at 6:15 p.m.

Described as “homegrown Kootenay greygrass,” the performance features Ian Johnston on guitar, Brian Taylor on mandolin and guitar and Dale Green on bass.

Then, headlining from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., is local talent Lisa Nicole.

Hailing from Castlegar, her childhood was sprinkled with the sounds of Shania Twain, Martina McBride, and the Dixie Chicks, Lisa Nicole discovered her own love of singing at the age of eight. By 15, she was playing regular jam sessions in the Kootenays. After high school, Lisa followed her ambitions to Selkirk College of Contemporary Music and Technology, completing a ‘Songwriting and Performance’ diploma with a major in vocals.

Music in the Park is held at Gyro Park in East Trail every Thursday starting at 6.15 pm, except for the Night Market on Aug. 4 when the event will run from 5 pm. Admission is by donation, a $3 minimum suggested.

Outdoor movie

On Saturday, July 16 at 8:15 p.m., Silver Screen Outdoor Movies presents The Lego Movie.

The Trail and District Arts Council and The Royal Theatre have joined together to screen this family-favourite film at Haley Park, in Warfield.

To make this fun event accessible to everyone, organizers suggest a donation of $5 per person.

Tickets are only available at the door. Cash or card payment is available.

The event opens at 7:15 pm. Get there early to buy popcorn and get a good spot. And, don’t forget to bring chairs and blankets to cozy up under the stars.

Arts and EntertainmentTrail and District Arts Council