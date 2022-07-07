Blustery weather in Trail may change Music in the Park locale tonight

Admission to Music in the Park is by donation, a $3 minimum suggested.

Due to thunderstorms in the forecast, Kootenay Savings Music in the Park may change venue tonight.

One thing is for sure — two fantastic acts will perform — either at Gyro Park in East Trail or The Bailey Theatre in downtown Trail, depending upon inclement weather.

The Trail and District Arts Council advises Music in the Park fans to check for their announcement before noon today on Facebook, Instagram, or by calling the box office, giving notice on where the live entertainment will take place. Notably, the food trucks that were planned for tonight have been cancelled. The beer and wine garden is still a go at 5 p.m., with live music starting at 6:15 p.m.

First up will be The Judy Brown Band. This Alberta born singer, songwriter, guitarist, and bassist now living in Nelson, is known for her authentic, witty, and reflective songs. Her musical style brings forth her love of traditional blues and country music and incorporates her slide guitar work. Influences of Patsy Cline, Muddy Waters, Van Morrison, and Bonnie Raitt can be heard throughout Judy’s music, with her performance-style described as understated and warmly genuine.

Headlining tonight’s (July 7) show, on stage at 7 p.m., is the genre-hopping music of “Petunia & the Vipers.”

Their sound is described as “not sitting comfortably in one certain genre: Hank Williams on acid or imagine that David Lynch and Nick Cave had a hillbilly baby, that yodeled. Or, Tom Waits meets Elvis at Woody Guthrie’s Hobo junction.”

These are just a few of the words uttered by fans around the globe trying to pin down a description of all that is “Petunia & The Vipers.”

Admission to Music in the Park is by donation, a $3 minimum suggested. Or buy a season pass button online or via The Bailey Box Office for $50.

Read more: #Local Entertainment Stories

Read more: #Community Stories



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Arts and EntertainmentLive musicLocal BusinessTrail and District Arts Council