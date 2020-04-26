Singer Celine Dion performs during her first World Tour show called Courage at the Videotron Centre, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Quebec City. Major Canadian broadcasters are coming together for star-studded, multi-platform benefit in support of frontline workers fighting COVID-19 across Canada.Bell Media, CBC/Radio-Canada, Corus Entertainment, Groupe V Media, and Rogers Sports & Media have partnered for “Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble,” which will air on English and French services on Sunday evening (at 7 p.m. across all markets/7:30 p.m. NT). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Canadian stars to unite in ‘Stronger Together’ COVID-19 broadcast benefit

Organizers also say Drake will have a message for Canadians to close the show

Celine Dion, Justin Bieber and Ryan Reynolds are among the stars slated to appear in a Canadian COVID-19 broadcast benefit tonight (April 26).

“Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble” is a multi-platform event centred around a $150-million campaign to provide support to Food Banks Canada.

The lineup also includes musical acts Shania Twain, Anne Murray, Michael Buble, Alessia Cara, Bryan Adams, Jann Arden, Sarah McLachlan and Buffy Sainte-Marie.

Other celebrities expected to appear from their homes include Mike Myers, Margaret Atwood, Geddy Lee, Daniel and Eugene Levy, and Catherine O’Hara.

Organizers say Murray will address the recent shooting rampage in her home province of Nova Scotia during the show.

Organizers also say Drake will have a message for Canadians to close the show.

Many English and French Canadian broadcasters will air the special on dozens of TV, streaming and radio platforms.

READ MORE: Canada’s top doctor says measures ‘starting to pay off’, even as COVID-19 deaths near 2,500

Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Netflix adds 16 million global subscribers partly during start of pandemic

Just Posted

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 100; 95 new cases with nearly half from prison outbreak

Roughly 811 people are currently fighting the contagious respiratory illness in B.C.

‘We are working the front lines’: Behind the till with a Nelson grocery store employee

A union rep at Save-On-Foods talks about life in the aisles during a pandemic

Trail bridge colours mark Parkinson’s awareness

Updated: Bridge Lights Show Support for Front Line Workers, colour change April 25

Castlegar Sculpturewalk to take place despite COVID-19 crisis

Cancellation of opening gala, physical distancing signage and online voting are some changes to event

Trail police attend ATV crash

The accident occurred in the Pend D’Oreille Tuesday morning

Trudeau says too early to discuss ‘immunity passports’ for people recovered from COVID

Trudeau said recovery plans do not hinge on people being immune to catching COVID-19 twice

Gloves and masks become problem litter as COVID-19 prompts people to cover up

Vancouver’s director of zero waste and resource recovery says the city is experiencing medical litter

Funerals and tributes for Nova Scotia victims, one week after mass shooting

The shooter killed 22 people across northern Nova Scotia

B.C. will ‘have to find a way’ for families to visit seniors in longterm care: advocate

There are currently 19 outbreaks at care homes in B.C.

‘You are not alone’: B.C. pledges $500K to help family caregivers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Family caregivers can get support by calling 211 or 1-877-520-3267

Black Press Media winners shine at B.C. and Yukon journalism awards

Publications received nods in dozens of categories

Caravan demonstrates outside Maple Ridge prisons

Two rural jails are latest to see protesters calling for release of inmates amid COVID pandemic

Vancouver Island RCMP respond to motorcyclist riding bike with ‘likeness’ to a police vehicle

“It is very upsetting seeing this copycat after what has happened in Portapique”

Canada’s top doctor says measures ‘starting to pay off’, even as COVID-19 deaths near 2,500

A total of 45,791 Canadians have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

Most Read