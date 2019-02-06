Cannafest announces 2019 headliners

The Grand Forks festival will run Aug. 8 to Aug. 10

CannaFest organizer Chuck Varabioff with girlfriend Josie and Bret Michaels at CannaFest 2018. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

Get ready to rock! Last week, CannaFest organizers announced the headlining acts for the 2019 classic rock festival set to take place in Grand Forks this August.

The festival, which runs from Thursday, Aug. 8 to Saturday, Aug. 10, features a lineup of classic rock artists. Early in 2019, the headlining acts on each of the three nights have been announced, as follows:

Opening night will feature Vince Neil of Motley Crue fame; Aug. 9 will bring Cheap Trick on stage; and Aug. 10 will see the return of Bret Michaels to the CannaFest stage, along with a special to-be-announced guest.

Michaels performed at CannaFest 2018, alongside Tom Cochrane, Gene Simmons and Whitesnake as headlining acts.

More information on CannaFest is available at cannafest.ca.

