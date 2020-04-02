Car procession for Trail seniors on Saturday

Physical distancing will be enforced, participants to decorate at home and stay in their cars

Even in this time of physical distancing, it’s still possible to pull off a fun time geared toward bringing some cheer to seniors who are stuck inside their care facility.

The Trail Senior Care Home Procession will start in the upper Waneta Plaza parking lot at 10 a.m. sharp on Saturday, April 4. Participants are asked to arrive early enough to allow time for organizers to set up.

How it works, is that locals are being asked to decorate their vehicles at home and then drive to the mall locale that morning.

The procession will be driving past Rosewood Village, Columbia View Lodge, Chateau Manor and Silver City Gardens.

“We thought it would be fun to give the elderly people some love by driving by the care facilities in a car procession,” says organizer Chantal Lortie. “Right now visitors aren’t allowed in the building so they are extra lonely. Have the kids make some signs and let’s show them we love them all, by decorating our vehicles.”

She asks participants to be mindful when decorating by using items they already have in their homes.

“Paper or paint at home,” Lortie said. “Let’s try not to make special trips to the store to buy supplies as we are still being advised to avoid going out unless necessary.”

Lortie says some individuals have contacted her privately to express concern that this event may encourage social gathering.

“I think it’s a valid concern, however, we can still pull this off while practicing social distancing,” she said.

“Decorate your vehicle with your own family at home, and stay in your vehicle when you line your vehicle up in the procession.”

All seniors will remain in their own buildings, but they will have an opportunity to watch from the windows.

“In order to abide by the provincial order to discourage gathering, please ensure you abide by the request to stay in your vehicle,” Lortie stressed. “We cannot have any gathering in person whatsoever.”

To find out more about the event, visit Trail Senior Care Home Car Procession on Facebook.

The procession will not be going past Poplar Ridge Pavilion due to hospital traffic and other safety logistics.

Castlegar will be hosting a procession on Friday, which will leave the Castlegar Community Complex at 10 a.m.

