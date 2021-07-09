Carolyn Mark, West Kootenay musicians play free online concert

Transmitting from the Slocan Valley, The Shed features a one-night, online extravaganza of live music and poetry fandangadoccio. Marking the (perhaps) end of COVID-19 as we know it, The Shed takes flight July 30 at 7 p.m. with the indomitable Carolyn Mark of Victoria, OK Vancouver OK of Winlaw, The Land Band of Vallican, Ali Riley of Nanton, Alta., and your host Larry Woodenarms! With Special Secret Guest from the Castlegar Ghetto!

Mark is Canada’s preeminent alternative country singer-songwriter superstar. She has recorded as a solo artist and as a member of the duo The Corn Sisters with American colleague Neko Case, as well as with the bands the Vinaigrettes, Jr. Gone Wild, Showbusiness Giants, the Fixin’s and the Metronome Cowboys.

In 2009, Mark released a collaboration with NQ Arbuckle: Let’s Just Stay Here. The album was received by some of her highest acclaim yet, garnering a Juno nomination for Roots and Traditional Album Of The Year and landing in the top 10 on PopMatters’ Best Country Music of 2009 list. Her eighth solo release for Mint Records, the cleverly titled The Queen Of Vancouver Island, arrived in fall 2012 and showcased her confident and collaborative, yet never too haughty, approach to songwriting.

OK Vancouver OK is a three-piece do-it-together lo-fi no-wave experimental pop band, who released their latest album Never Perfect in April. This hardworking Canadian indie rock band formed in Vancouver in 2004 and has had a strong and steady career of international tours and full-length releases ever since. Integrating elements of punk, lo-fi, funk, pop, post punk, folk rock, and avant-garde ideas, OK Vancouver OK is sure to keep audiences engaged and excited.

Astonishing poet of young womanhood and wild feminist angst, Nanton-based poet Riley is sure to captivate the audience. Riley’s poems have appeared in Geist, The nth Position Anthology, Matrix, This Magazine, Event and the Moosehead Review. Her collection Tear Down was short-listed for the Re-Lit awards, and her first book, Wayward, was short-listed for the Gerald Lampert Award. Her novel-in-progress, Hag, was written on a reality show and took first prize in the Walrus magazine/SLS Fiction Contest.

South Valley Rockslide legends The Land Band (Eddie Chavez, Willy Crow) return to the stage for their 10-year reunion at The Shed! Land Band bring Slocan swamp bottom acid prog for one (more) night only. Land Band will puncture the evening as emcee Larry Woodenarms (Clay McCann) negotiates the evening with wit, charm, and a splash of embalming fluid!

Everyone welcome to attend. Admission is free. Register by visiting The Shed’s EventBrite page (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-shed-tickets-160383219527?keep_tld=1) or contacting bwgreview@gmail.com.

The Shed is generously supported by Slocan Valley Community Arts Council and the Vancouver Foundation’s Neighbourhood Small Grant initiative.