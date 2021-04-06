Castlegar Art Walk seeks artists and venues

Interested artists and businesses are encouraged to contact Art Walk as soon as possible

This painting by local artist Steven Lalonde was featured on the cover of the 2019 Art Walk brochure and is a sample of the wonderful artwork included in the annual Castlegar Art Walk. Photo: Steven Lalonde

The Castlegar Arts Council is busy organizing the 24th Annual Castlegar Art Walk but the organization needs to hear from local artists, businesses and sponsors to determine if there is enough interest to proceed.

This year Art Walk will be having some displays in businesses that are open to the public as well as featuring artist’s work on their Facebook page and soon-to-be developed website. It will run from July 1 – Aug. 31.

This successful partnership between business and the arts has focused a spotlight on the many talented artists in the community. Art Walk also provides an opportunity to buy art, discover unique shops and restaurants and gives visitors to the community a wonderful cultural experience.

“We want to thank all those who supported the Art Walk over the years — the over 30 participating artists, the 25 local businesses who displayed the fantastic artwork and those sponsors who helped make Art Walk possible,” said Art Walk’s organizers. “Of course the Walk would not have been such a great success without you.”

Artists and businesses who are interested in participating in the 2021 Art Walk are encouraged to contact the Art Walk committee as soon as possible. Applications will be available at the Kootenay Gallery and on the Art Walk Facebook page. Email castlegarartwalk@gmail.com or phone 250-365-3337 for more information.

RELATED: Two new exhibits opening at Kootenay Gallery of Art



newsroom@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Art