Celebrate the music of John Denver in Trail, June 8

For a trip down memory lane, 1970s music buffs won’t want to miss Rocky Mountain High — Celebrating the Music of John Denver — June 8 at The Bailey Theatre.

It was 25 years ago singer/songwriter John Denver was tragically taken from this world, but his music and legacy live on.

Rocky Mountain High celebrates Denver’s music as it was first arranged by his longtime friend, conductor and arranger, Lee Holdridge.

Over the past four years, Canadian recording artist Rick Worrall, has worked very closely with Holdridge to painstakingly rebuild Denver’s library of songs to allow this material to be performed as it was at the height of his career.

Together with Worrall’s brother Steve, who has toured with the likes of Tom Cochrane, Amy Sky, and Kim Stockwood to name a few, they head up a 15-piece all-star lineup of some of Canada’s best musicians, who stay true to Denver’s musicianship and style.

A great show for all ages, join the fun and sing and clap along to the favourites; Take Me Home Country Roads, Sunshine on My Shoulders, Calypso and many more.

Thanks to movies and commercials, and many of today’s artists covering Denver’s songs, the performance offers something for everyone.

Tickets are on sale now. Phone the Trail box office at 250.368.9669, drop by weekdays between noon and 4 p.m., or visit: thebailey.ca.

The show hits the Trail stage June 8 at 7:30 p.m.

