The Barra MacNeils return to The Bailey Theatre Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 10. Photo: Submitted

Celtic favourites returning to Trail

The show is now slated for The Bailey Theatre on Monday Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Canada’s Celtic ambassadors, the Barra MacNeils, are coming back to Trail as part of their 2022 East Coast Christmas Tour.

This show was supposed to happen in 2021 but the pandemic and subsequent health and capacity restrictions at venues across the country forced cancellation of the entire cross-Canada tour.

The Barra MacNeils say they are very happy to be back out on the road and once again performing for sold out audiences throughout Canada, the U.S., the Caribbean, the United Kingdom and Europe. From headlining major festivals, concerts, television specials, film and TV placement (Men With Brooms soundtrack) and of course their annual Xmas tour, they have built a solid foundation for success.

Their one-hour Xmas TV special recorded several years ago, continues to be broadcast on Country Music Television and PBS during the holiday season.

As a group the MacNeil siblings are widely regarded as one of the greatest live concert acts in the Celtic world. Hailing from Sydney Mines, Cape Breton Island, the family group is deeply rooted in Celtic music, culture, dance, language, and history.

Their numerous critically acclaimed recordings have included their own original songs as well as tried and true standards, both instrumental and vocal.

The Barra MacNeils East Coast Christmas is a musical potpourri of traditional family favourites gleaned from Christmas ceilidhs, midnight masses, and the general festive frolic that accompanies each and every holiday season.

With their captivating vocals, distinctive harmonies and extraordinary musicianship, the Barra’s inject new life and energy into the sights and sounds of Christmas — one moment a rousing chorus, then a hauntingly beautiful Gaelic ballad, followed by a flurry of foot-stomping instrumentals and some step dancing revelry.

An East Coast Christmas with the Barra MacNeils is a presentation of the Trail and District Arts Council in association with the Kootenay Concert Connection.

Tickets go on sale at the Bailey Theatre box office on Friday June 10 at noon.

Visit the box office or call 250.368.9669 weekdays from noon to 4 p.m. Or, book tickets by phone or buy online at thebailey.ca. All seats are reserved and priced at $48.50 all inclusive.

