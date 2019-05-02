Citizen of the Year reception coming up in Trail

Grapevine: List of events in the Trail area for the week of May 2 to May 8

Community

• Friday, Warfield Community Hall, 7 p.m. retired Dr. Brenda Trenholme presents a slide-show of her six-month bicycle trip along the “Silk Road” from Beijing, China to Istanbul, Turkey. Admission by donation, all proceeds to KEEF (Kenya Education Endowment Fund).

• Saturday, Trail Memorial Centre, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kootenay Healthy Lifestyles Expo. Doors open at 9 a.m. for an opening yoga circle. Presenters include Pamela Fergusson, PhD, “Benefits of a plant-based diet” at 10:30 a.m.; and Lindsay Young, RNH, “Nourish your immunity” at 11:30 a.m.

• Saturday, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Dancing and easy Listening to the SwingSationS. Tickets $20 each at Trail Coffee and Tea, Mallards in Castlegar, and Country Roads General Store in Fruitvale. To reserve call 250.367.6115.

• Tuesday, St. Michael’s Catholic School, 7 p.m. Community invited to see Marisa Jimenez recognized as Citizen of the Year. Reception and social hour to follow.

• Wednesday, downtown Trail, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Silver City Days kicks off with Riverfront Food Fair and Shooting Star Midway on the Esplanade from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Music

• Sunday, Bailey Theatre, 2 p.m. Teck Family Series presents The Kerplunks. High-energy, colourful show, with catchy self-penned original tunes.

Gallery

• VISAC Gallery, Pottery Club Spring Show and Sale. Planters, chimes, pots and more. Open Tues. to Thurs. 10 a.m. til 6 p.m., Fridays noon til 6 p.m. Runs until May 17.

Upcoming

• May 9, Home of Champions Monument, 6 p.m. for Induction Ceremony. Followed by procession.

• May 10, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m., Miss Trail 2019 Pageant.

Opening dance, frugal fashion show, talent and speeches before ambassadors crowned. Admission $10.

• May 26, Gyro Park, 9:30 a.m. Greater Trail MS Walk. Start time 11 a.m. Walk to ensure that Canadians with MS have a better future.

• June 8, Beaver Valley Lions 5th annual Home Base Business/Garage Sale at the Lions Park in Beaver Falls. Venders needed, tables $10. Please email mrst1@shaw.ca.



