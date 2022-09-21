This combination of photos shows, from left, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Walker Hayes, Cody Johnson and Carly Pearce who will be honored by CMT as 2022 Artists of the Year during a ceremony in October. (AP Photo)

This combination of photos shows, from left, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Walker Hayes, Cody Johnson and Carly Pearce who will be honored by CMT as 2022 Artists of the Year during a ceremony in October. (AP Photo)

CMT announces five stars as their 2022 Artists of the Year

Network will air its annual TV special on Oct. 14 featuring tributes by other artists

CMT will honor country stars Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Walker Hayes as their 2022 Artists of the Year.

The network will air its annual TV special on Oct. 14 featuring tributes by other artists. Pearce, Johnson and Hayes are first time artists of the year, while Brown and Combs come back for their third time.

Pearce is a critical favorite after the success of her album “29: Written In Stone” and coming off a hit duet with Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.” Texas-native Johnson brought the cowboy and the rodeo back to country music with his inspiring hit “’Til You Can’t.” And Hayes dominated TikTok with his Applebee’s inspired danceable earworm, “Fancy Like.”

Brown and Combs are among the top selling artists in country music, packing out arenas and stadiums and landing multiple hits on the charts. Both released new albums in 2022 and will be touring overseas.

—Kristin M. Hall, The Associated Press

RELATED: Lainey Wilson leads CMA Awards nominations in her 1st year

Pop Music

Previous story
Kelowna turned ‘upside down’ by Stranger Things stars

Just Posted

The Doukhobor Discovery Centre is hosting a borshch cook-off on Oct. 1. Photo: Doukhobor Discovery Centre
Doukhobor Discovery Centre hosting Borshch Cook-off 2022

The Touchstones Museum exhibit Back on Track features a working model train from the Creston Museum from the 1980s. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Train enthusiasts roll into Nelson for convention, exhibit

Trail Smoke Eaters fell 5-0 to the Cranbrook Bucks in their final exhibition game on Saturday, and will kick off the 2022-23 BCHL season in Penticton versus the Vees Friday, Sept. 23. Photo: Jim Bailey
Smoke Eaters open season versus Vees

L-R: Angelika Brunner, constituency assistant for Kootenay-West MLA Katrine Conroy; Myrt Servatius, Kootenay South Métis Society, president; Robert Cacchioni, Trail council; Carol Dobie, councillor incumbent for Trail; Toni Driutti, SD20 Area 3 ; Talia Verigin, SD20 Area I/J; Catherine Zaitsoff, incumbent trustee, chair SD20; incumbent Area 5 trustee Gordon Smith; Katherine Shearer, superintendent SD20; Trail (Area 4) trustee incumbents Mark Wilson and Terry Hanik. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Ground breaks for new elementary school in Trail