Columbia Basin Culture Tour hits the road this weekend

The 2022 culture tour has 84 locations featuring the work of talented West Kootenay artists

Rossland’s TR Byhand will feature fibre work and soapmaking, #5 on the Columbia Basin Culture Tour list this weekend.(Columbia Basin Culture Tour/Facebook photo)

Looking for something super fun to do this coming weekend?

What about something that will have you soaking in the culture that runs deep across the Columbia Basin?

Then consider hitting the road for a self-directed free-of-charge Columbia Basin Culture Tour starting Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and getting back at it again on Sunday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This year marks the 14th annual basin-wide culture tour. The 2022 edition has 84 locations collectively featuring the work of talented local artists and showcasing intriguing cultural and heritage sites.

The tour brings a unique opportunity to meet people behind the scenes at galleries and museums, visit studios and venues not normally open, shop for original art or fine craft, and experience special events planned only for the weekend event.

In the immediate area Rossland will feature four locales; the Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre, Gabe Wolfe Pottery, J Schleppe Ceramics, and TR Byhand. The next stop heading down the hill toward Trail is Linda Parson Delight Lampshades in Warfield, and finally, the Trail Museum and Archives in downtown Trail.

The Trail museum will have volunteers on hand, armed with knowledge of local history and local culture, as well as a well-stocked gift shop featuring local and regional authors, vintage Trail Smoke Eaters memorabilia, and “Threads of the Past,” a temporary exhibit detailing the local history of textile arts.

Heading east, is La Grotesque Gallery in Erie and then the Salmo and District Arts Council’s makerspace and gallery on Main Street.

Swinging back toward the Castlegar area are several stops including weavers in the Doukhobor Discovery Centre, the SculptureWalk and three Robson artisans including Sandra Donohue’s painting and textile studio.

For details on each of these tour stops before you hit the road, including directions and what to expect at each locale, visit the Columbia Basin Culture Tour website: cbculturetour.com.

Click on the tab “Artist-Venue Profiles” to bring up information on all 84 stops.

Also available on the website is a detailed directory and map.

Hints for a great culture tour:

Start with a full tank of gas as some great spots are off the beaten track.

Be prepared to explore. One-way streets and cul-de-sacs can be an adventure to find but don’t give up; that out of the way location could be a treasure.

There will be lots of activities and events for all ages, but keep groups within your “bubble” and small in number, as there will be occupancy limits due to COVID-19.

Wear comfortable walking shoes. You might be doing some wandering through gardens and yards to get to studios. Sunscreen and a hat are a good idea; even a bottle of water or two.

Plan to stop for lunch or refreshments along the way. This is a great chance to visit some new restaurants and many have outdoor patios with lovely views.

Plan to spend one day, at least. Both Saturday and Sunday gives you a chance to explore further afield.

