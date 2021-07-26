Combine a road trip with art in the upcoming Columbia Basin Culture Tour

Over 50 stops across the Kootenays Aug. 7 and 8

Stumped by Steve Milroy is one of many pieces that can be seen on the Castlegar Sculpturewalk, which is venue No. 11 of the Columbia Basin Culture Tour that is taking place Aug. 7 and 8 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Photo by D. Gluns)

The 13th annual Columbia Basin Culture Tour is coming up Aug. 7 and 8.

Combining a road trip with a customized cultural experience, participants are invited to visit artists’ studios, museums, art galleries and heritage sites.

The tour is self guided and takes place from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on both days.

There are six venues hosting events in the northwest basin, including Revelstoke, Winlaw, New Denver, Mirror Lake and Kaslo.

New to the tour this year is The Vallican Whole Community Centre, but you can visit all your annual favourites here as well. Visit Robin Dupont Ceramics, Rabi’a Art, Studio Connexion Art Gallery and Barbara Maye.

Maye is hosting several artists in her back yard, including Shea Slager, Tina Lindegaard, Myra Morrison, Nadia Uson and Take to Heart Specialty Wood Products.

Southwest Basin – Rossland/Trail/Erie/Castlegar/Robson/Bonnington/Blewett/Nelson/Harrop/Procter/Balfour/Queens Bay/Gray Creek/Creston

This year there are 36 venues in this part of the basin! Here are just a few: Rossland Museum & Discovery Centre, Gabe Wolfe Pottery, Black Earth Ceramics, GoodWoodGlobes, TR ByHand, Trail Museum and Archives, La Grotesque Gallery, Doukhobor Discovery Centre, Linda Kope, Molly’s Landing, Chez Chasch Pottery Studio. This year there are also a number of new artists in this region, including some annual favourites.

Northeast Basin – Radium Hot Springs

Don’t miss Painting by Cecilia Lea in Radium Hot Springs. She will be sharing her beautiful and colourful landscape paintings, oils and acrylics and will also have work for sale.

Southeast Basin – Elkford/Fernie/Cranbrook/Kimberley

There are eight stops in this part of the region. Here you can visit Katherine Russell Glass Art, Fernie Forge – Eye of the Needle Studio, Fernie Visual Arts Guild, Kathy Stead Fine Art, Cranbrook Arts Council has two locations, Cranbrook Community Theatre Society and Kimberley Arts at Centre 64.

For more information and artist profiles see cbculturetour.com or call 250-505-5505 or toll free 1-877-505-7355.

