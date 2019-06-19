Comic Strippers coming to Trail

Improv show goes June 22 at 8 p.m. in The Bailey

The Canadian Comedy award winning (Best Live Production ) show, The Comic Strippers, comes to Trail on June 22 at The Bailey Theatre.

The Comic Strippers is an male stripper parody and improv comedy show that can best be described as “Whose Line is it Anyway” meets “Magic Mike” with dad bodies.

These veterans of improv comedy have been successfully selling out theatres all over North America for the past six years and with their ever growing legions of fans, there are no signs of slowing down!

A fictitious male stripper troupe, played by a cast of some of Canada’s best improvisational comedians, performs a sexylarious improv comedy show based on your suggestions.

These guys try to be sexy… it just comes out funny.

Constantly grooving and gyrating in between scenes they banter with the crowd and perform their hilarious twist on improv sketches. They sing, they “dance.”

These guys are oiled up and ready to make you laugh at them. Having recently toured from Hawaii to Whitehorse, they are ready to bring their unique brand of comedy to Trail.

Semi-undressed and completely unscripted, The Comic Strippers take off their shirts and take on your suggestions to create a whole new genre of comedy.

Visit The Bailey Theatre website at thebailey.ca for more information.

Previous story
IKEA offers free meatballs, travel expenses in search for ‘happiness consultant’

Just Posted

TACL celebrates a new van

New vehicle improves mobility at Trail Association for Community Living

Comic Strippers coming to Trail

Improv show goes June 22 at 8 p.m. in The Bailey

Le Roi Foundation hits $1 million milestone

Foundation supports causes from Rossland to Trail and the Beaver Valley

Sunny shower in the Silver City

The spray park is located at Gyro Park in East Trail

Commercial truck caught dumping waste into river near Trail

Greater Trail RCMP report the company owner has been identified

VIDEO: B.C. First Nation plans to launch legal challenge after Trans Mountain approval

Meanwhile, Premier John Horgan says he’ll continue to defend the B.C. coast

Federal cabinet ministers visit Edmonton, Calgary, in wake of TMX approval

Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi is set to visit Trans Mountain Corp.’s terminal in Edmonton

B.C. municipality prepares to forbid overnight camping by homeless despite court ruling

While courts have ruled against blanket bans, Langley City is employing a site-by-site approach

B.C. auditor says Indigenous grad rate highest ever but education gaps exist

The percentage of Indigenous students graduating from B.C. public high schools has hit its highest level ever

Statistics Canada reports annual pace of inflation rises in May to 2.4%

Transportation prices gained 3.1 per cent as the cost of air transportation added 8.9 per cent

MPs hear retired B.C. nurse’s petition to change compensation for fatal medical errors

Teri McGrath wants provinces to implement no-fault system for medical errors

Demonstrators on either side of Trans Mountain debate clash in Vancouver

Crowd heard from member of Indigenous-led coalition that hopes to buy 51% of expansion project

Police investigating fatal collision near Grave Lake

Grave Lake is located approximately halfway between Sparwood and Elkford

Grieving B.C. mom hopes Facebook message leads to new investigation into son’s Surrey homicide

Criminal Justice Branch didn’t lay charges, concluding no substantial likelihood of murder or manslaughter conviction

Most Read