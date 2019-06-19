Comic Strippers coming to Trail

Improv show goes June 22 at 8 p.m. in The Bailey

The Canadian Comedy award winning (Best Live Production ) show, The Comic Strippers, comes to Trail on June 22 at The Bailey Theatre.

The Comic Strippers is an male stripper parody and improv comedy show that can best be described as “Whose Line is it Anyway” meets “Magic Mike” with dad bodies.

These veterans of improv comedy have been successfully selling out theatres all over North America for the past six years and with their ever growing legions of fans, there are no signs of slowing down!

A fictitious male stripper troupe, played by a cast of some of Canada’s best improvisational comedians, performs a sexylarious improv comedy show based on your suggestions.

These guys try to be sexy… it just comes out funny.

Constantly grooving and gyrating in between scenes they banter with the crowd and perform their hilarious twist on improv sketches. They sing, they “dance.”

These guys are oiled up and ready to make you laugh at them. Having recently toured from Hawaii to Whitehorse, they are ready to bring their unique brand of comedy to Trail.

Semi-undressed and completely unscripted, The Comic Strippers take off their shirts and take on your suggestions to create a whole new genre of comedy.

Visit The Bailey Theatre website at thebailey.ca for more information.