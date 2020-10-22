The Contenders Gary Fjellgaard and Valdy have had to postpone their 2020 tour. (Contributed)

The Contenders Gary Fjellgaard and Valdy have had to postpone their 2020 tour. (Contributed)

COVID-19 cancels Corb Lund’s Vernon, Penticton, Trail, Cranbrook concerts

The Contenders, Colin James and Lund postponed until 2021

A few big names have had to postpone plans to visit the Okanagan this fall.

Colin James, The Contenders and Corb Lund had shows scheduled for November in the Interior, including at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

The 19th annual Contenders tour of the Okanagan/Interior with Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard will be postponed this year due to the pandemic. Valdy and Gary wish their audiences of the region all the very best of health and well being during this precarious time and look forward to a special 20th annual tour during the first week of November in 2021.

The Colin James Blues Trio was scheduled to play Vernon, Penticton and Cranbrook this November, but that has also been moved to November 2021.

Most of the shows were nearly sold out, but could not go in due to the current health crisis and uncertainty surrounding live events for large gatherings, according to longtime promoter F.J. Hurtak, president/GM of Kootenay Concert Connection.

“The safety and well-being of our valued patrons, volunteers, venue staff members and musicians, is first and foremost in these unprecedented times,” Hurtak said, regretting the inconvenience.

James returns:

  • Penticton Cleland Theatre Nov. 13, 2021
  • Vernon Performing Arts Centre Nov. 14, 2021
  • Cranbrook Key City Theatre Nov. 15, 2021

Those with tickets are asked to hang onto them and all reserved seating will be honoured for the new dates next year.

For those patrons who cannot make the rescheduled shows, refunds are offered only until Oct. 31, 2020, at the ticket outlets.

“It is important to note, that any tickets returned for refund will be available to the general public for purchase at your respective box offices, so if you have tickets already and are planning on attending, keep them in a safe place until next year,” Hurtak said.

The entire Corb Lund Agricultural Tragic Tour which was slated to be in town this November and has now been rescheduled to the fall of 2021:

  • Cranbrook Key City Theatre Oct. 15, 2021
  • Trail Charles Bailey Theatre Oct. 16, 2021
  • Vernon Performing Arts Centre Oct. 18, 2021
  • Penticton Cleland Theatre Oct. 19, 2021

All showtimes are 7:30 p.m. and again, all seating will be honoured. Those who can’t make the new dates can obtain refunds from Oct. 22-Nov. 23 only.

“Stay safe and stay healthy, and we all are looking forward to seeing you at the theatre,” said Hurtak.

READ MORE: Chantal Kreviazuk Lake Country shows sell out in two minutes

READ MORE: Andrew Allen concert kicks off Vernon stage’s return to live shows amid COVID-19

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EntertainmentLive music

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Colin James put on a great show at the Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds as part of the 2019 Vancouver Island MusicFest. But his Okanagan tour for 2020 has been postponed until 2021. (Photo by Terry Farrell)

Colin James put on a great show at the Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds as part of the 2019 Vancouver Island MusicFest. But his Okanagan tour for 2020 has been postponed until 2021. (Photo by Terry Farrell)

Previous story
Giuliani caught in hotel bedroom scene in new ‘Borat’ film

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Courtesy of CDC).
Interior Health reports 12 additional COVID-19 cases

The total number of cases in the region is now at 644

Photo: Submitted
LeRoi foundation donates to Kootenay Boundary COVID relief

The community foundation gave $19,370 for the cause

The house is located near two schools. Photo: Connor Trembley
Dog attack seriously injures young boy in Castlegar

Despite investigating the incident, city staff aren’t confirming if the dog has been put down

Former B.V. Nitehawk Craig Martin inked a deal with the Jacksonville Icemen of the ECHL earlier this week. Photo: Jim Bailey.
Trail product, Craig Martin, re-signs with ECHL Jacksonville Icemen

Martin returns to the Icemen after collecting eight goals and 23 points during his rookie season

Telephone operators at the Trail exchange in the early 1900s. Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: Early communication began with 30 telephones

Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at a COVID-19 press conference in September 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C shatters single-day COVID-19 record with 274 new cases; most linked to gatherings

No deaths reported in past 24 hours

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Colin James put on a great show at the Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds as part of the 2019 Vancouver Island MusicFest. But his Okanagan tour for 2020 has been postponed until 2021. (Photo by Terry Farrell)
COVID-19 cancels Corb Lund’s Vernon, Penticton, Trail, Cranbrook concerts

The Contenders, Colin James and Lund postponed until 2021

Vancouver police reactivated the search for Jordan Naterer Thursday Oct. 22. Photo courtesy of VPD.
Mom of missing Manning Park hiker believes her son is waiting to come home

‘He’s going to come out of a helicopter and say ‘what took you so long?”

Environment Minister George Heyman, Premier John Horgan and Energy Minister Michelle Mungall announce that B.C. Hydro is proceeding with construction of the Site C dam, Dec. 11, 2017. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Site C actions, costs won’t be known until after B.C. election, Horgan says

Peace River diverted for construction of reinforced dam base

One of the squirrels who ended up having their tails amputated after getting them stuck together with tree sap. (Facebook/Wild ARC)
Squirrels recovering from tail amputation after sap situation near Victoria

BC SPCA Wild ARC says squirrels will be released back into wild, fifth sibling was euthanized

Justin Morissette had his leg broken after asking anti-gay street preachers to stop in Vancouver’s West End on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.(Justin Morissette/Twitter)
Anti-gay street preacher facing charges in fight that left B.C. radio host with broken leg

A warrant has been issued for Dorre Love’s arrest

More and more electric cars are on the road, but one Chevy Bolt owner was shocked to see how much his BC Hydro bill skyrocketed once he started charging the vehicle. (Black Press file photo)
Lower Mainland man sees significant spike in BC Hydro bill after buying electrical vehicle

An increase should be expected, but Brian Chwiendacz experienced a 200-plus per cent hike

Most Read