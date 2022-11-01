Creston’s Reach for the Mic singers take home prizes

After an exciting night of competition last Friday, the winners of Reach for the Mic have been revealed.

The singing contest, organized by the Creston Valley Arts Council, held the finals on Oct. 28 to a sold out audience of 322 spectators at Kootenay River Theatre.

“I’m very grateful for each of the contestants,” said event co-ordinator Jason Smith. “Going up on that stage and taking that chance is far more than most will ever attempt. They all deserve a round of applause.”

From the 18 finalists, judges Rachel DeShon, Pat Henman, and Danielle Sonntag chose the winners after commenting on each of their performances.

With a moving performance of Ghost Town by Benson Boone, Zavenda Blackmore was the first-place winner. Her powerful vocals were enough to give listeners chills.

Following closely in second, Matty Turner sang a lively rendition of The Oaf by Big Wreck. He moved around the stage with the familiarity of a rock star, getting the audience involved with clapping and cheering.

Hillaree Blackmore, who is only 10 years old, came in third with Riptide by Vance Joy. She showed impressive talent for her age, playing her own ukulele while she sang along.

The People’s Choice Award, voted on by the audience in the semi-finals, was presented to MarySan Maplamchang with a $50 prize. She sang the self-belief anthem Fight Song by Rachel Platten on Friday evening.

The winners walked away with cash prizes of $400 for first place, $200 for second, and $100 for third, sponsored by many Creston businesses.

Charnell Blackmore singing “What’s Up?” by 4-Non Blondes. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

People’s Choice Award winner MarySan Maplamchang singing “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

Second place winner Matty Turner embodying his inner rock star. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

Ellie Reynolds performing a musical number. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

Montana Mercier, from Cranbrook, singing “Valerie”. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

Vern Gorham, owner of the local Panago Pizza, performed “Hotel California” during intermission, including his own air guitar solo. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

Creston Valley