Next year’s West Kootenay car show is gearing up to be bigger and better than ever. (Marco Santano photo)

Cruisin’ the Lower Columbia in times of Covid

The Smoke ‘n Steel Car Show is gearing up to be back next year even bigger and better

The Smoke ‘n Steel Car Club’s annual car show came to a screeching halt this summer due to COVID-19.

But the club is hoping to be back in downtown Trail with a bigger and better show in 2021.

In the meantime, members are still getting together for a “socially-distanced” cruise on Tuesday nights at 6 p.m. for anyone interested.

For more information on joining in the cruise, call 250.368.3127.

The popular show-and-shine event called Cruisin’ the Columbia, which usually goes in June, moved from its traditional Gyro Park locale in 2019 to the Esplanade, in downtown Trail.

The show, which is sponsored by the West Kootenay Smoke ‘n Steel Car Club, attracts well over over 120 cars annually and brings huge crowds and interest with it.

